JJ Watt reacts to Texans trading for Stefon Diggs
"Houston is a top tier destination."
The Houston Texans made a massive trade on Wednesday, acquiring Stefon Diggs in a trade with the Buffalo Bills. Not only did the Texans land one of the best receivers in the league, they didn't have to give up much for Diggs. Houston only shipped a second-round pick for the 2025 draft to land Diggs, who's coming off his sixth-straight 1,000 yard season.
Former Texans legend J.J. Watt said what everyone was thinking on X when discussing the trade. Watt said that the Texans have been completely transformed and that they're now a "top tier destination". He isn't wrong.
J.J. Watt calls the Texans a top tier destination after Stefon Diggs trade
The Texans were already being hyped this offseason after what they did in 2023 but now that Diggs is on board, they've gone from playoff contender to Super Bowl contender. Truthfully, they were probably considered a Super Bowl contender before the trade but now they definitely are.
C.J. Stroud is coming off of a sensational rookie year and now he has a dangerous wide receiver to throw to. Diggs will join the ranks of Nico Collins and Tank Dell, which is quite the wide receiver trio for Stroud as he enters the second year of his career.
The Texans have done what they can to ensure that they can compete with the best of them in 2024. Assuming Stroud doesn't have the dreaded sophomore slump, this team should be primed for a magical season in 2024. As Watt said, they're now a destination that players are going to want to come to and that will help them contend with the top dogs.