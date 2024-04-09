JJ Watt got trolled by fans when asking for eclipse photos
J.J. Watt really should've been more clear.
By Chad Porto
JJ Watt, like most people on Monday, April 8, 2024, wanted to watch the eclipse. It was a pretty impressive experience for those of us fortunate enough to see it, but Watt wasn't one of those. He was not able to sadly, as he didn't have any glasses. To watch the solar eclipse safely, you needed a specific type of lens that was designed to filter out the sun's harmful rays.
They weren't exactly hard to find but if you didn't get your pair early, you were likely going to be out of luck when the eclipse happened, and that was apparently Watt's problem. The future Hall of Famer, and Houston Texans' greatest player, was left out of the fun of watching the eclipse, so he did what any sane and rational man would do.
He asked for people on Twitter/X to send him photos of the event. A request he shouldn't known wasn't going to go his way.
After Watt asked if people had photos of the dazzling solar eclipse, Watt was then besieged by a near-endless supply of photos of the Mitsubishi Eclipse, which is an automobile made by Japanese auto-motive maker, Mitsubishi Motors. Who would have thought that asking for strangers on the internet for help would turn out so poorly?
Watt more than likely took it in stride, as he's pretty well versed at using social media, so he had to know this was a possibility that could happen.
We love Watt. He's the franchise's greatest player and he's often one of the biggest supporters of the team, but we can't help but chuckle at the chaos he caused. Maybe he knew something silly would come of this, maybe not. Either way, reading the replies has largely been a treat this week.
Let's not be sad for Watt, as he'll be going into Canton one day very soon, enshrined forever as an NFL great. So a little harmless ribbing isn't the worst thing that could happen.