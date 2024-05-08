JJ Watt dunked on Austin Rivers for his wild take on NFL players
What would we do without Sports Morning Shows? They are truly the gift that keeps on giving, if the gift is conversations nobody asked for or even thought of.
Example 10 billion: while on Pat McAfee's show this week, former NBA player Austin Rivers unleashed an absolute heater of a take. Rivers insisted that you could take 30 NBA players and put them in the NFL successfully, but you couldn't take 30 NFL players and get them NBA jobs. OK. It's one of those takes that's so random and impossible to prove, making it perfect for Sports Morning Shows.
But, if you can believe it, NFL players didn't super love it.
One of those NFL players who didn't super love it was our very own JJ Watt. Watt, who may still be an NFL player before the year's all said and done, hopped on Twitter to dunk on Rivers, as is tradition with these things. First someone says something – literally anything– then their social media department markets it, then former players dunk on it, then I write about it all. The biggest surprise is that none of this happened on a podcast. But generally, that's the routine. Time is a flat circle.
Yes JJ! Dunk on him! And then after that, just normal dunk when you're selected to be one of the 30 NFL players that gets a job in the NBA as part of the league's pilot program created simply to prove Austin Rivers wrong.
Watt then goes on to throw an exclaimer at the bottom saying that he knows he couldn't play in the NBA, which is a diplomatic albeit unnecessary step in this whole exchange. Sports Morning Show debates aren't meant to be logical. They're not here to explore nuance and self-awarness. You just have to hold onto your take and swing blindly, like Rivers is doing.
Next week, we'll talk about how many of those 60 NBA and NFL players could be an effective high-leverage, late inning guy. Tune in then!