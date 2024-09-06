J.J. Watt's new hype video for the 2024 season has us pumped up
By Chad Porto
We've heard all the talking points since January. The free agency period, the trades, the NFL Draft, and everything else. All of it collided heading into the preseason to establish the expectations that we have for this team this season. Expectations that if met, surpassed, or fallen short of will undoubtedly define the year.
It's something that former Houston Texans legend J.J. Watt touched on in a new video that the squad posted on Thursday. The new video has Watt walking through the home of the Texans, NRG Stadium, talking about the team and its newfound success. Plus, the negatives that come with that success.
He touches on the noise that the 2023 season brought with it, and how loud the voices got during the offseason. The video also jumps between Watt and franchise quarterback C.J. Stroud impersonating one another both on and off the field, bringing together two different eras across one video.
The noise that Watt mentioned will only get louder the more the team succeeds. Stroud will be a leading factor in that noise volume too. A young stud at quarterback, Stroud set the world on fire as a rookie. Now as a second-year quarterback with lofty expectations being laid upon his shoulders, if he matches those expectations the noise could be deafening. If he doesn't, it could be even worse.
With many claiming that the Texans offense could have three 1,000-yard receivers and/or three receivers with 10+ touchdowns, of course, the pressure is on. As it should be. This is a team that made three big "win-now" moves with the trades of Stefon Diggs, Joe Mixon and the signing of Danielle Hunter.
These three men didn't join up with a team who are hoping to repeat with a 10-7 record. They came here looking and expecting to win. So the noise may be real and it may be from the outside forces, but the pressure is all internal. The Texans have a lot of work to do this season, and it all begins in earnest Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.