3 Indianapolis Colts the Houston Texans have to prep for
By Chad Porto
The Indianapolis Colts are not a team to be taken lightly. While they did have a quiet offseason, the belief around the league is that this team is closer to competing than not. It all depends on what the team can do with second-year quarterback Anthony Richardson. The former Florida byproduct hasn't shown off what he can do yet in a full season.
If he can produce, this team can be a real threat not necessarily due to Richardson, but in part due to the team around him. The Colts have some serious players and some serious talent that the Texans have to be mindful of.
These three men could be serious issues for the Texans. That's why we're hoping that head coach DeMeco Ryans and company can put in a serious game plan that can hinder and limit the impact of this trio of talents.
RB Jonathan Taylor
We're not under some illusion that Jonathan Taylor alone can beat the Texans. Not the 2024 squad. Maybe the 2021 or 2022 outfit, but not this one. The Texans need to be mindful of Taylor however. Even though he can't stay healthy and isn't averaging 5.5 yards per carry anymore, he's still a dangerous threat for the Texans. Houston's interior defense is a bit exposed at the minute and the Colts could decide to try and exploit it. If the replacement players for those front three players aren't up to the task, Taylor could carve the Texans up all game.
WR Michael Pittman
The Texans must account for Pittman, no matter how much Richardson struggles. Pittman has proven himself to be one of the better wide receivers for the club in recent memory. While he can't take over a game the same way Tyreek Hill or others of his ilk can, Pittman can still carve up a defense if his quarterback can get him the ball.
DT Deforest Buckner
Just imagining what a guy like Deforest Buckner could do for the Houston Texans is a dream. Buckner is an impressive pass-rusher from the inside, getting anywhere from seven to eight sacks per season as a defensive tackle. A hard start to get at his position. With Aaron Donald gone, off to retirement, he may be the best interior pass-rusher in the league right now. His run-game defense has fallen off some, but he could easily re-establish himself in 2024 as an all-around force. With the Texans suffering from a bad offensive line and an off-injured starting running back, Buckner may be able to feast on the Texans' run game all day. He also just may re-introduce himself to the Texans' quarterback, C.J. Stroud, a few more times than we'd like.