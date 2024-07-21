Is this star safety worth taking a look at for the Texans?
It’s been four months since the Denver Broncos released their four-time All-Pro safety Justin Simmons and the star is still unsigned. The Baltimore Ravens recently signed Eddie Jackson to a one-year deal, potentially getting the ball rolling on more veteran secondary signings. That begs the question, should the Houston Texans sign Simmons and have him start this year? Well, one Texans reporter believes it could happen.
From Saturday's practice, Texans reporter DJ Bien-Aime reported that starting safety Jalen Pitre got some time at the nickel, his college position. That prompted Dylan Delgatto on Twiiter/X to ask if this is paving the way for Justin Simmons to sign and start this year potentially. So let’s dive into it and see if it would be a good addition.
The Texans have good depth at safety, however, that’s with Pitre remaining a full-time starter there. Without him, their safety position takes a big blow with rookie Calen Bullock and soon-to-be free agent Jimmie Ward manning the back half of the field. That could leave a clear path for Simmons to see the starting time, with Bullock and Ward fighting for the other starting spot.
Last season, Simmons totaled three interceptions, eight passes defended, two forced fumbles, and 70 tackles in 15 games started. Simmons also earned second-team All-Pro last season, and the Broncos secondary revolved around him and Pat Surtain II. At 30 years old, Simmons still has a few good years left in the tank and can help a Super Bowl contender, like the Texans, right away.
If they plan to move Pitre into the nickel position, they’re going to need to find a replacement. With the aforementioned Eddie Jackson off the market, the safety position is dwindling, and the Texans will need to jump on one quickly. Simmons is by far the best safety still available, and if Houston keeps waiting, the price of the contract will continue to go down.
It’s fair to assume Simmons was waiting for a big contract to come, but in this stage of the off-season, he’ll be better off betting on himself in hopes of cashing in in 2025. As we sit in late July as training camps begin around the league, the Texans may be able to offer Justin Simmons the best opportunity to remain a starting safety and to win a Super Bowl ring. Signing Simmons is a no-brainer move and makes an already great off-season that much better.