Is Brian Burns a good fit for the Houston Texans?
The Houston Texans could be one of the teams to have interest in Carolina Panthers player Brian Burns
By Chad Porto
To run it back, or not to run it back, that is the question. The Houston Texans have to make a decision on what to do with free agent defensive end Jonathan Greenard, who most recently led the Houston Texans in sacks this past season. It was a breakout year for the end, who up until 2023, didn't really impress anyone.
He may not still impress the right people in Houston. The possibility of this being a one-year wonder isn't lost on some and there are rumblings that the team may look to try and upgrade the position in free agency or via the trade market. One of the names being bandied about is Brian Burns, the defensive end and outside linebacker for the Carolina Panthers.
Assuming the Panthers can't lock down Burns and that's a solid assumption considering the state of the franchise and the lack of faith people have in the ownership, the Texans could emerge as a contender to sign Burns. At least according to ESPN's David Newton (via Texans Wire)
The Panthers are in the Top 10 of the NFL with the most money to spend on free agents and the team may have a need to sign a defensive end or outside linebacker, so there are a lot of people who are going to be tied to the Texans. That said Burns may not be the best fit for the franchise.
While he's big and strong, he's also not nearly as consistent as some of the other top-end defensive linemen out there, and considering he's asking for close to $30 million per season, the team would do wise to not get involved with the Burns sweepstakes. The team could likely re-sign Greenard for half of that price, if not less, and run it back with an improved team around Greenard.