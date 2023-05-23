Important upcoming dates for the Houston Texans
The countdown to the Houston Texans season opener has begun. Fans from all over the world are waiting for that day to arrive but fans are also eager to see what is going on with their respective teams. What dates are there to look forward to, when will we get to see our new prized rookie or rookies on the field?
The NFL just concluded the Rookie Premier, which was held from May 18 - 21, and before that was rookie minicamp and the Rookie Football Development Program. What's next for the NFL and the Houston Texans? Let's look at some dates leading up to the opening week of the 2023 NFL season.
NFL spring owner's meetings - May 22 - 24, held in Minneapolis, MN
Organized Team Activities (OTAs)
OTAs are part of phase three of the off-season program and are carried out over the next four weeks. During this time, the Texans may conduct no more than ten days of organized team activities; however, live contact is not allowed. The team can conduct 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills.
- May 22 - 23
- May 25
- May 30 - 31
- June 2
- June 5 - 6
- June 8
Texans Mandatory Minicamp
- June 13 - 14
Training Camp Dates
Official start of Training Camp has not yet been announced. Last season, training camp kicked off in late July, so I wouldn't expect anything different for the 2023 season.
Houston Texans pre-season
- Thursday, August 10 @ New England Patriots
- Saturday, August 19 vs Miami Dolphins
- Sunday, August 27 @ New Orleans Saints
Start of the NFL regular season
The Houston Texans will kick off their 2023 NFL season on Sunday, September 10. The team will be on the road for opening weekend, against the Baltimore Ravens.
Houston will have its home opener during week two of the season, on September 17 against the Indianapolis Colts.