How the Houston Texans can reach the Super Bowl in 2024
A lot of pressure has been put on the Houston Texans to at least reach the Super Bowl in 2024. A lot of that has been from their own doing, adding the most All-Pro and rookie talent we’ve ever seen from this franchise. That not only caught the attention of fans across the league, but national media as well. They created a lot of storylines with most national media outlets pegging them as a Super Bowl contender. So the question remains. What do the Texans have to do to reach their first ever Super Bowl appearance?
The answer isn’t that simple. Everyone can say “play as a unit” or “score points and hope your defense can stand tall”. However, there’s more to it than that. Most of this team is new, which is crazy to think about. When you look at the roster, the All-Pro talent they have, they brought in from outside of the organization. Houston didn’t have any All-Pro selections in 2023. Stefon Diggs, Joe Mixon, and Danielle Hunter were All-Pro’s on their previous teams.
Despite them returning a lot of their 2023 roster, a lot of this team is still new and hasn’t played together. They must build chemistry on and off the field before the season begins. We have seen it happen in years past where teams buy a “championship” team, and fail to do anything with it. I won’t sit here and tell you that will happen to the Texans, but they have a lot of growth with the new players to make that happen.
So, what does this mean they have to do? I briefly touched on the subject earlier. They have to form a tight bond with each other off the field as well as on the field. Super Bowl winning teams have bonds that can never be broken off the field. Dynasties like the Kansas City Chiefs and the New England Patriots did what they were able to do because of that.
There’s a lot to like about this Texans team. On paper, they brought in all the pieces to have a very, very successful team in 2024 and beyond. Once it clicks with them, and I have no doubt that it will, they will be a tough team to play against on both sides of the ball.
The AFC will be tough, but the Texans have a strong offense and a talented core on defense to be able to win these conference games. NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah said recently on Rich Eisen’s talk show "They have that type of capability. If they start at that point this year where they left off, I don't see why they can't be one of the best offenses in the NFL, and then they have so many young pieces on defense with a couple of stars."