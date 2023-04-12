How Should the Texans Use Their Two First-Round Picks?
The NFL draft is about two weeks away, and speculation is running rampant. One of the biggest talking points is which quarterbacks will go number one and two to the Panthers and Texans. But for Texans fans, the question extends further to what will the franchise do with the number two as well as the number 12 pick. With almost an endless number of options, let's break down four ways for the Texans to use their first two picks.
Scenario One:
Pick No. 2: C.J. Stroud or Bryce Young, Quarterback
Pick No. 12: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Wide Receiver
Bryce Young crushed his pro day, which he absolutely needed after not participating at the NFL combine, while C.J. Stroud has been stellar each step of the way. Both had incredible college careers and are easily the two best quarterbacks in the draft. Consider them 1A and 1B in whatever order you prefer but for the Texans, landing either of them is a no-brainer at No. 2. So throughout the scenarios, if a quarterback is picked at No. 2 both of them will be listed.
At No. 12, the Texans need an instant starter who can fill one of the remaining holes on the roster aside from quarterback (center, defensive line, and wide receiver). Bringing in veterans Robert Woods, Noah Brown, and Steven Sims provides depth, experience, and leadership but the team still lacks a true number-one wideout. Jaxon Smith-Njigba was easily the best wide receiver at the combine and has superstar potential. He would turn the wide receiver position into one of the strengths of the offense and provide either Stroud or Young with a dynamic target.