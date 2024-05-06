How do Houston Texans fans feel about the team's draft more than a week later?
By Chad Porto
The Houston Texans draft was underwhelming but that's not a sign that it's bad. It just didn't "excite" a lot of people, and fair enough. The team didn't have a first-round pick, having traded it with the Minnesota Vikings to acquire two second-round picks and trading one of those second-round picks to get Stefon Diggs.
So while the draft was a pretty unspectacular outing, it did give the team a lot of potential with its roster. Moreover, it gave the team a strong wide receiver to pair with Nico Collins and Tank Dell, so it was an effective draft nonetheless. Yet, while the NFL media wasn't blown away by the Texans draft, the fans were generally pretty happy about it.
The Texans fandom, albeit a small sample size, gave the team a strong "B", agreeing with the poll that suggested that, while not great for the future of the franchise, this crop of rookies should fill some holes on the roster. Largely, the fans saw this as a plus draft, as only 1.1% of the vote gave it a failing grade.
So while the team didn't land any of the major names that had scouts salviating they addressed many of the needs the team had heading into the 2024 season and while they didn't address them all, it was still a productive enough draft on paper that fans were largely happy.
We'll know by the end of the season who is on their way to being a major player in the franchise, who can help, and who is likely gone. There are some that believe you need to give rookies a few years to show you what they can do, but I don't believe that. I've seen too much football to know that the guys who can play well, usually do early, and those who can't, rarely ever get better. It's always a possibility, sure, but those are outliers. So it'll be interesting to see which of the players step up and earn themselves snaps this season.