How did Juice Scruggs do in his first game with the Houston Texans?
The Houston Texas finally got to see their 2nd round pick in action.
By Chad Porto
The Houston Texans finally got to see what Juice Scruggs was all about on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The rookie Scruggs came into the game fairly early after Tytus Howard, the Texans' starting left guard, succumbed to an injury that would end up taking him out for the remainder of the season. Scruggs then stepped into the starting role and will hold that spot for the forceeable future.
As the third pick by the Houston Texans and the 62nd highest drafted player in the 2023 NFL Draft, Scruggs came in with a lot of hype and potential, and was looking like he'd end up starting somewhere on the offensive line coming out of camp, with many thinking he'd land as the team's starting center. Though an injury popped up that took Scruggs out of the running for a starting gig. A gig that he seemed to have in the bag.
It would take until this past week against the Jacksonville Jaguars before we saw what Scruggs could do and it was a less-than-stellar debut for the former lineman out of Penn State. Scruggs wasn't bad by any means but considering how good the other picks at the top of the Texans have done dos far this year, it was a tad disappointing to see an average outing.
C.J. Stroud and Will Anderson Jr. went ahead of Scruggs in the draft, and are in the race for their respective Rookie of the Year awards, while Tank Dell, who went after Scruggs in the draft, may be the best receiver on the Texans' roster.
So seeing Scruggs post a PFF score of 60.9 considering his draft companions, it's a tad underwhelming. That said, Scruggs came from Penn State, and Big 10 schools have a notorious record of crafting good offensive linemen, so we have faith in Scruggs putting on much better outings going forward.