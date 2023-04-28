Houston Texans: What can we expect from on Day Two?
The Texans will draft more help on the line
New Houston Texans franchise quarterback CJ Stroud has a solid offensive line to stand behind and carve up defenses. The line is headlined by left tackle Laremy Tunsil, newly acquired right guard Shaq Mason and former first-round picks Tytus Howard and Kenyon Green. There's only one weakness on the offensive line, which is center. This is one of the most obvious needs of the Texans and it lines up perfectly with where the value of the draft based on the selections they have today.
Many have mocked either Ohio State center Luke Wypler or fellow Big Ten center Joe Tippmann to the Texans in the third round. I fully expect the Texans to address this need and wouldn't be surprised if they select one in the third round, particularly the man who has been snapping the ball to Stroud for the last two years. That could bring some added comfort to the new franchise quarterback.