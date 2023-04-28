Houston Texans: What can we expect from on Day Two?
1 of 4
After a first-round that very few expected from the Houston Texans, it's time to take a look at day two. After the early first-round trade-up to select Alabama star Will Anderson Jr., the Houston Texans do not have a second-round pick at their disposal.
The Texans start day two with the 65th selection, followed by pick 73. The Texans added two blue-chip talents already, and now it is time to support your franchise quarterback while also adding to a young and hungry defense. The biggest needs heading into day two for the Texans are center, wideout, defensive line, and tight end.
Without further to do, let's get into what we can expect from DeMeco Ryan's team in day two.