3 veterans who won't make Texans roster Week 1
Which Texans veterans likely won't make the cut come Week 1?
By Ryan Heckman
Gerrid Doaks, RB
Lastly, we come to the running back position, which looks much different than a year ago. First, the Texans still have last year's rookie Dameon Pierce returning as the starter. He burst onto the scene, literally, and became the Texans' top running back. Pierce's strength and overall grit is something this team can feed off of.
Behind Pierce are a couple of newly-signed veterans, Devin Singletary and Mike Boone. Those two guys should easily make this roster, with Singletary being a nice compliment to Pierce and Boone presenting a solid third down option and pass blocker.
Further down, the Texans could choose to keep a fourth running back in Dare Ogunbowale who offers them a pass-catching specialist and someone who can fill in on special teams when needed, as well. Behind Ogunbowale is rookie Xazavian Valladay and veteran Gerrid Doaks.
Doaks was a seventh-round pick by the Dolphins back in 2021 and has yet to see any NFL action, which is a pretty easy reason to say he's not making this roster. Maybe, Doaks is a practice squad candidate, but even then, the Texans could prefer the undrafted rookie in Valladay.