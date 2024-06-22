Houston Texans training camp location, dates and facts
By Chad Porto
Training camp is a time of year for NFL players to finally get back into playing shape. While many players show up for offseason workouts and focus on such things on their own, training camp is about more than just your physical fitness. It's the time of the year when you go from strength and endurance exercises to preparing your body for the actual wear and tear of an NFL season.
This is when you start hitting drills, full-pad skill-based drills, and of course the ever-important 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills that come to fortify a player's ability. When you miss this time, you start the season off on a bad note and are often playing catchup for the rest of the season. Just look at Juice Scruggs if you need to see how important training camp is for a player. He missed some time in 2023 due to injury and when he was cleared, he looked a step behind every other player.
It's vitally important that players attend training camp, but what makes the practices so much is that it's really the first time fans can be involved. It's customary around the NFL for fans to visit training camp on certain days throughout the duration of it. Not every day is open to fans, but some days are.
Where to Watch
If you'd like to attend training camp, you can do so at Houston Methodist Training Center, 8799 Kirby Drive. It's where the Texans will be practicing while they're in the area.
Do you have to pay to go see the Houston Texans practice?
There are eight practices in total for fans to attend and they are free to fans. That said, tickets are limited and must be claimed via Ticketmaster. They're available now to be claimed.
When are the dates for the Houston Texans open training camp?
- Tue, July 23
- Wed, July 24
- Fri, July 26
- Sat, July 27
- Mon, July 29
- Sun, August 11
- Wed, August 21
- Thurs, August 22