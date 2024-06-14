Who will win battle to backup C.J. Stroud at Texans camp?
The Houston Texans have found their quarterback of the future in C.J. Stroud. The second overall pick in last year's draft excelled during his rookie season, leading the Texans to an AFC South division title and a playoff win.
Now that the Texans have their franchise quarterback, they need to make sure they have the right guy backing him up. Employing a bad backup quarterback could be the difference between the Texans making the playoffs and being on the outside looking in should anything happen to Stroud. We're hoping that doesn't happen, of course, but injuries occur in the NFL and Stroud missed two starts last year so him missing games isn't out of the question.
If Stroud has to miss time, who should be quarterbacking the Texans offense? The two liklieist options to serve in that role are Case Keenum and Davis Mills but which one should win the job?
Who should back up C.J. Stroud in 2024?
Keenum signed with the Texans last offseason after spending a year backup up Josh Allen in Buffalo and started two games while Stroud was out. The Texans split those games and Keenum was hit and miss in his two starts. One game he looked decent, throwing for 220 yards, one touchdown, and one interception while the other one he threw for just 62 yards and two picks before getting replaced by Mills.
Speaking of Mills, he was the Texans' third-round pick in 2021 and had chances to show that he could be a viable starting quarterback. His rookie year was okay but the second season showed probably more of what Mills would be as a starter. As a backup, however, there's potential there for sure.
The Texans might end up keeping all three quarterbacks on the roster to ensure they have the right guy to step in and help if Stroud goes down but as for who the backup should be, I'd lean toward Davis Mills. Keenum is the more experienced player between the two but Mills impressed more in his short time on the field than Keenum did in two games.
Of course, we'll have to see who performs better this summer but right now, Davis Mills is who I'd want to see step in should C.J. Stroud have to miss time.