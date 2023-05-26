Houston Texans top-3 toughest road test of 2023 schedule
The Cincinnati Bengals are one of the better teams, not just in the AFC, but in the NFL. They are expected to compete for a Super Bowl title again this year. So, the Texans need to bring everything they’ve got and some.
I would not be shocked if Davis Mills or Case Keenum start the season. However, I expect by Week Ten that C.J. Stroud will be starting under center. Probably sooner than this. One thing the Texans have going for them that not many are talking about is what should be an improved run game. I mentioned this as one of my five reasons the Texans can win the AFC South.
The Texans are simply not ready for the Bengals just yet though. I think the Texans are headed in the right direction and have the right coaches in place, but their talent level does not match up with Cincinnati's. The Bengals boast one of if not the best receiving corps in the NFL and one of the top quarterbacks as well.
The Bengals are very good at getting after the quarterback, so the Texans will have their work cut out for them. Can the new-look offensive line protect their quarterback, will they be able to open holes to allow the Texans to control the game with their rushing attack? Will they be able to, at a minimum, contain the Bengals’ passing attack?