Houston Texans top-3 toughest road test of 2023 schedule
With the signing of Lamar Jackson, the Ravens have their franchise quarterback for the next five years, and they added some new weapons. Odell Beckham Jr. and Zay Flowers were added to the receiver corps, along with tight end Mark Andrews and running back J.K. Dobbins. This looks to be a solid offense on paper, led by first-year offensive coordinator Todd Monken.
With Monken running the offense, the Ravens should be more explosive in the passing game. Monken likes to utilize his tight ends, creating mismatches and incorporating an up-tempo-style offense. Will the Texans be ready for what the Ravens bring to the table?
This will be a great test right out of the gate for the Texans. The Ravens are one of the better teams in the AFC and will be ready to prove they belong in the conversation of Super Bowl contenders. The Texans are not the same team from 2022, but questions remain, specifically, who will be the Week One starting quarterback?
Davis Mills is not a fan favorite, but there is the possibility he is the starter going into the season. Year three tends to be the breakout year for most players if they are going to break out. It could just as well be Case Keenum or C.J. Stroud too. We’ll know soon enough.