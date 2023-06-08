Houston Texans Top 5 Tight-Ends Of All Time
By Chris Nalls
Third on the list is Joel Dreessen. Dreessen had a solid career at Colorado State playing from 2001 to 2004. The former Rams tight end finished with 123 receptions for 1,295 receiving yards and ten touchdowns during his time there. In 2004 Dreessen was ranked number three in the Mountain West Conference in receiving touchdowns.
Dreessen was selected by the New York Jets in the sixth round of the 2005 NFL Draft. After one season with the Jets, the Houston Texans signed the former Colorado St. Ram. Dreessen played for the Texans from 2007-2011 and was a reliable target for then-quarterback Matt Schaub. His best season came in 2010 when he finished with 36 receptions for 518 receiving yards and four touchdowns.
He racked up 105 receptions, 1,323 receiving yards, and 13 touchdowns during his time with the Texans. Dressen would continue to play for the Denver Broncos for two more years and retiring from football shortly after that.
Dressen would finish his career with 158 receptions, 1,767 receiving yards, and 19 total touchdowns