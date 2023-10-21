Houston Texans: Steelers & Jaguars boost C.J Stroud's Mid-Season Evaluation Grade
Houston Texans: C.J Stroud Midseason Evaluation:
Game Management Grade: C
Winning in the NFL requires more than talent. Consistency is vital throughout four quarters. Bobby Slowik's offense has a hard time keeping their rhythm. The Baltimore Ravens and Indianapolis Colts took advantage of a sluggish unit. John Harbaugh's squad shut down Houston early and often. Stroud protected the football when his team became desperate for points. His stat sheet remained unblemished but it did not result in a win.
A Week 3 victory against the Jaguars highlighted the rookie's precision. C.J. Stroud helped Houston outscore Jackson 17-0 before halftime. He threw two touchdown passes and earned an 84.3 offensive grading. The win gave the Texans their first divisional win of the season. Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers were next on the schedule. Stroud dismantled Teryl Austin's unit. He joined Dak Prescott and Carson Wentz on the short list of rookies to reach 300 yards in a game.
The Houston Texans are 3-3 heading into the bye Week. They rank third in the AFC South and must play well to rise in standings. C.J. Stroud is performing above average this season. He's had a handful of highlights with a fair share of mistakes. DeMeco Ryans expects him to develop as his career continues. Stroud deserves a B- for his performances thus far.
All statistics courtesy of pff.com