AFC South Power Rankings: Texans enter the bye on a hot streak
• The Jacksonville Jaguars remain the leader in the standings
• It feels as though the Titans are finally falling apart
• DeMeco Ryans has already turned the Houston Texans around
By Randy Gurzi
After winning just three games throughout the entire 2022 campaign, the Houston Texans head into their bye week with a record of 3-3. They're also coming off two wins in a row as the offense is starting to fire on all cylinders.
They're currently tied for second place in the standings with the Indianapolis Colts but when it comes to Power Rankings, how do they stack up? That's what we answer here with a quick look around the AFC South.
AFC South Power Rankings heading into Week 7
4. Tennessee Titans
Somehow, the Tennessee Titans have continually fielded a winner under Mike Vrabel, even without an elite offense. They were able to ride Derrick Henry to four-straight winning seasons — even with him missing much of 2021 — while getting just enough out of Ryan Tannehill.
That seemed to finally change in 2022 when they lost seven in a row to close out the campaign. That left them with a 7-10 mark and they were out of the postseason. Now in 2023, they're just 2-4 and have lost their past two games. That includes a 23-16 defeat at the hands of the Indianapolis Colts which was followed by a loss to the Baltimore Ravens overseas.
Tennessee will have a lot to figure out with Tannehill struggling and their defense no longer playing up to their standards. Perhaps they consider making a move under center — and not just because of the ankle injury their quarterback suffered.
Until they do find a way to create a spark on offense, they remain at the bottom of the standings in the division as well as the bottom of these AFC South Power Rankings.