Houston Texans: Steelers & Jaguars boost C.J Stroud's Mid-Season Evaluation Grade
Houston Texans: C.J Stroud Midseason Evaluation:
Passing Grade: B -
First-round quarterbacks expect to make an immediate impact. They must help them jump-start a rebirth in a short amount of time. C.J. Stroud is meeting expectations. He's played well through the first half of the season. Houston's rookie ties ninth in passing touchdowns (9) and fourth in passing yards (1,660). Victories against the Steelers, Jaguars, and Saints showed glimpses of greatness. Stroud remained even keel against stout defenses - resulting in wins for his team.
Accuracy and pocket awareness are areas of improvement for DeMeco Ryans' quarterback. He ranks forty-second in pass completions (59.6). It's a part of the growing pains of learning new offenses. Houston manages to win games despite a few incompletions. Stroud's earned a 73.3 offensive grade this season and limits turnovers (1). The Texans have time to improve flaws in mechanics.