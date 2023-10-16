Texans' Super Bowl odds surging following Week 6 win over Saints
The latest odds to win the Super Bowl and make the playoffs for the Houston Texans after their Week 6 win.
It's clear this is a brand new version of the Houston Texans and there are reasons to be excited through Week 6 of the NFL season.
After beating the New Orleans Saints by a final score of 20-13, the Texans' Super Bowl odds have taken a significant jump in the right direction.
Let's not kid ourselves, it's still a longshot bet, but things are certainly moving in a positive direction.
Houston Texans Super Bowl odds
As a result of the win against the Saints, the Texans' odds to win the Super Bowl have moved from +17000 to +11000. If you convert those odds to implied probably, their chance to win the Super Bowl has moved from 0.58% to 0.9%.
Once again, it's still a longshot of happening, but every win they have moving forward will move them closer to being real contenders. If you bet on them now, a $100 bet would win you a profit of $11,000 if they're able to achieve the feat.
Houston Texans Playoff Odds
If you want to look at a more realistic goal for this season, the Texans odds to make the NFL playoffs this season have also made a significant shift.
At +172, the Texans have been given an implied probability of 36.76% of making the postseason. A $100 bet on them to make the playoffs would win you a profit of $172 if they're able to do it.
If the regular season ended today, the Texans would be the No. 9 team in the AFC, two spots out of the playoffs. The 3-2 Steelers and 3-2 Browns have one fewer loss than the Texans, currently putting the infront of Houston.
If you want to jump on the bandwagon and place some action on the Texans, I'd recommend doing so at FanDuel Sportsbook. If you click the link below to sign up for an account, you'll receive $200 in bonus bets when you place your first $5 wager!
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!