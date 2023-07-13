Houston Texans: stealing one player from every AFC South rival
By Brett Hawn
Tennessee Titans: defensive end Jeffery Simmons
Another no-brainer selection, Simmons’s prowess as a pass rusher would be happily welcomed along the Texans' defensive line. Simmons has improved leaps and bounds since entering the NFL in 2019, emerging as one of the finer rushers the league has to offer.
A two-time Pro Bowler and All-Pro, Simmons has brought the heat to opposing quarterbacks throughout his career, recording 21 career sacks, 46 quarterback hits, and 189 total tackles over 56 games according to Pro Football Reference.
Imagine a Texans defensive line with him, Will Anderson Jr., Maliek Collins, and Sheldon Rankins? When you consider depth pieces Jerry Hughes, Chase Winovich, and Jonathan Greenard to the puzzle, you have yourself a formidable defensive line.
This amount of depth and versatility would be the perfect fever dream for new head coach DeMeco Ryans, who was known to employ defensive line rotations during his time as the 49ers' defensive coordinator. With the addition of Simmons, that system could easily be replicated in Houston.