Houston Texans shake it up with an all-defense NFL Mock Draft
There's a lot to like about where the Texans sit on draft night.
Pick 189: Michael Barrett, LB, Michigan
It's not that odd to go multiple LBs here. They need a contingency plan in case Henry To'oTo'o doesn't pan out, and they're left trying to figure out where to go from here. Not to mention there isn't much depth even after the players they brought in. Barrett at the very least gives them another body in there at a group they're razor thin at.
Pick 238: Dwight McGlothern, CB, Arkansas
McGlothern is a decent cornerback who can put up a fight with Mike Ford, Henderson, and Okudah for a roster spot. In 2023 he played in nine games, coming away with three INTs and six pass breakups. In the seventh round, there's a lot to like with this pick. They get a good depth piece that can come in and contribute on special teams when called upon.
Pick 247: Nelson Ceaser, DE, Houston
Ceaser has a long future in this league. Finding a hidden gem like Ceaser in Round 7 would make Demeco Ryans and Nick Caserio feel good about this draft. Ceaser finished last season with 9.5 sacks, 13.5 tackles for loss, and 43 tackles, and as NFL.com brought out, was a two-year captain in college.