Houston Texans roster cuts tracker: Live updates before cut day
By Ryan Heckman
When the Houston Texans selected quarterback C.J. Stroud second overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, they knew they had something special in him. But, most wouldn't have guessed Stroud to go on and play like he did in Year 1.
Stroud's performance, as a rookie, was the catalyst for Houston's 2024 offseason. It's because of his strong play, and on a rookie contract, that allowed for the Texans to go out and make the moves they did over the last few months. This is a team which has opted to go all-in on winning, and winning as soon as possible.
The offseason additions are going to make a significant impact on both sides of the ball. Whether we're talking Stefon Diggs, Danielle Hunter or some of the other players added, these Texans have done a phenomenal job rounding out their roster. This organization is no longer a joke. They are no longer a bottom feeder.
The Texans mean business, and all reports from training camp suggest as much. Camp has gone to prove that this is, indeed, Stroud's team. This team has rallied around the young quarterback as their leader, and practices have been evident of a roster which is ready to go do big things and challenge the top of the AFC in 2024.
But, before the Texans take the field for their regular season kickoff in Week 1 against the Colts, they've got a few more things on their to-do list. Of course, the remainder of the preseason looms. Then, roster cuts must be made, en route to the team getting down to the final 53-man product.
Below, you'll find a running list of players the Texans have opted to cut. As they continue parting ways with different names, we will update it regularly.
Houston Texans 2024 roster cut tracker
Player Name
Position
For fans wanting to stay current with all of the up-to-date roster cuts, make sure to continue checking back. We'll have every roster cut tracked, here, as they filter in before the final cutdown.
Updated August 8, 2024