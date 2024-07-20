C.J. Stroud accurately calls Houston Texans offense a "five-headed monster"
By Chad Porto
The Houston Texans offense has the potential to be violently successful this season. The team has arguably the most stacked skilled positions in the history of the franchise. It features a quarterback with all the tools needed to succeed and three wide receivers with 1,000-yard capabilities. They have a tight end who is a top-10 talent in the league at his position and a running back that may be an upgrade over anyone they've had at his position in years.
This really could be one of the best offenses in not just the league, but possibly in all of the franchise's history. So it's no wonder C.J. Stroud, the conductor of this symphony of carnage, is out here telling reporters at training camp that this offense is already a "five-headed monster".
Stroud took time at the start of training camp to gush about his skilled position players, telling the media that the five-some of Stefon Diggs, Nico Collins, Tank Dell, Dalton Schultz, and Joe Mixon is a "five-headed monster". A statement that may not be wrong.
While it's not unfair to question Mixon's efficacy this season, what isn't up for debate is that he may have the best season of his career. He's played on some stellar teams with the Cincinnati Bengals but to the same level of talent as Stroud's fearsome five-some? I'd argue maybe not. If Stroud can get Dell, Collins, Diggs, and Schultz rolling, then the opposing defenses will have no other answer for the Texans other than to prepare for them every play.
If that's the case, then Mixon could end up eating a lot of defenses who would rather not get burned by the hydra of receivers this unit possesses. So Mixon could have the best year of his career just by taking advantage of how defenses play against his teammates. So if everything is truly cooking for the Texans, then Stroud is right. Opposing teams will be playing against a quintet of monsters on a nightly basis.