4 realistic free agents Texans could sign in 2024
How does Houston fill the voids this offseason?
By Ryan Heckman
There aren't many teams better set up for the 2024 NFL offseason than the Houston Texans. After overacheiving last year, these Texans are in a great spot.
Having the franchise quarterback locked down is one thing, but also possessing a decent amount of draft capital and a whole lot of cap space, the Texans should be feeling highly optimistic right about now.
At the moment, the Texans have the fifth-most cap space in the league at just over $70 million, even after re-signing Dalton Schultz. Free agency kicks off on Monday when the legal tampering period opens up, followed by the new league year on Wednesday when free agents can officially sign.
Their current roster needs include positions like cornerback, defensive end, running back, defensive tackle, among others such as some secondary depth at the safety position. How do they attack these needs? The good news is, they have more than enough money to work with.
These four free agents are quite realistic options for the Texans and would fill some key voids in the coming days.
Kenny Moore, CB
The Texans need to add a cornerback, especially if they are unable to re-sign Steven Nelson.
It would be quite the story if Houston plucked a top free agent from their division rival. Current Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore has been one of the more underrated guys at his position for a few years now, and he's spent his entire 7-year career in Indianapolis.
The Colts would love to re-sign Moore, especially because they have such a young and unproven secondary and Moore is the clear leader in that room. But, this league is a business, and if the Texans offered more money, you can bet he's ditching the Colts to join Houston.
Last year, Moore totaled the second-highest tackle number of his career with 93 total, including eight tackles for a loss. He notched six pass breakups, three interceptions and two defensive scores. Moore's most recent contract was a four-year deal worth over $33 milliion, and he figures to make a bit more this time around.
Let's say his number sits right around $9-$10 million annually. The Texans would have a legitimate shot to go get him.