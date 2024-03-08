Top free agent cornerbacks the Houston Texans need to consider
It's not a secret the Houston Texans will be in the market for a CB this year. The market for available CBs seems to grow by the day too...with the Buffalo Bills releasing Tre White and the Philadelphia Eagles moving on from Avonte Maddox just yesterday. The Texans have the cap space available to throw money at the best CB available if they'd like to. But with other needs they will look to address, signing a CB for $15-20M per year isn't the wisest move they could make. Let's take a look at some CBs they should keep their eyes on.
Xavien Howard
Howard has been linked to the Texans for quite some time now. And after being released by the Miami Dolphins, he recently shut the door on a potential return and had this to say on the Joe Rose show
“That door is closed,” Howard said. “I’m sorry. I did not hear that at all, but I know the door is closed.”
That leaves the door wide open for the Houston, Texas native to return home for the backend of his career. The former 1st-team All-Pro hasn't lost a step even at 30 years old, and it showed last year when he was paired with Jalen Ramsey. He totaled 12 passes defended, one INT, and allowed 448 yards on 38 receptions, per PlayerProfiler.
CB Derek Stingley Jr and Xavien Howard have worked together in the past, so there's already some familiarity in the secondary by bringing in Howard. During training camp last summer, the Dolphins and Texans had a joint practice, and Howard was sharing some insight with the young star. GM Nick Caserio and HC Demeco Ryans could be looking at that as a good reason to pair the corners together and have one of the best secondaries in the league.