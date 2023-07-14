Ranking the Top 5 Texans quarterbacks of all time
In their short history, which Texans quarterbacks make the all-time top five?
By Ryan Heckman
4. Davis Mills
Number four on the Texans' all-time passing list is a guy who has only played two seasons in the NFL, a 2021 third-round pick, Davis Mills. Mills has spent the majority of the last two seasons as Houston's starting quarterback and has thrown for a total of 5,782 yards, 33 touchdowns and 25 interceptions.
At times, Mills has looked like he could be a formidable starting quarterback in this league. At other times, though, the inconsistencies are too blatant. Obviously, that's why the team went with Stroud in the 2023 NFL Draft.
As a rookie, Mills actually performed admirably, considering he didn't have much talent around him. In his second season, Mills' completion percentage, yards per attempt, air yards per attempt, rating and QBR all decreased. His interception percentage went up, while his touchdown percentage went down. If he had performed better in his second season, maybe he'd have a case for starting in his third year. That job already seems to belong to Stroud, though.
But, the fact that Mills is already fourth all-time in passing speaks to a couple of things. First, the franchise is still incredibly young, and second, quarterback has not been this organization's strong suit.
Mills' best game as a Texan came in his rookie year, in a close loss to the New England Patriots Week 5. He finished that game going 21 for 29, throwing for 312 yards, three touchdowns and zero picks.