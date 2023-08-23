Houston Texans: Ranking the 5 best tight ends on 2023 schedule
By Brett Hawn
1). Mark Andrews
With the Baltimore Ravens slated for the regular season opener, the Houston Texans will be facing off against one of the better tight ends in the league early on. Mark Andrews isn’t just a premier talent, he’s second to only the Chiefs Travis Kelce in terms of overall prowess as a receiving threat.
Andrews is coming off another successful season in 2022. In 15 games, the 27-year-old amassed 73 receptions for 847 yards and five touchdowns. The efforts of the veteran resulted in another Pro Bowl appearance, the third of his career.
Andrews is a proficient route runner, making his mark in the intermediate passing game as a big-bodied and athletic target. While the Ravens' passing attack has been a recent question mark, Andrews’s valuable contributions to it have not gone unnoticed.
While linebacker help was at the forefront of the Texans' offseason plan to improve the defensive unit, Andrews will serve as an immediate test of their effectiveness. Expect the Texans to have their hands full in the first game of the new campaign.