Houston Texans: Ranking the 5 best tight ends on 2023 schedule
By Brett Hawn
In an era of high-octane passing offenses, tight ends are as valuable as ever. From extra blocking help to a valuable security blanket in an NFL offense, the tight end position is one that requires a great deal of planning from opposing coordinators.
Looking ahead at the 2023 schedule for the Houston Texans, the team is expected to face off against a boatload of premium talent at the position. From division rivals to fellow AFC counterparts, the Texans' schedule is loaded with impact playmakers at the tight end spot.
Here are five of the best tight ends on the 2023 schedule ranked.
5). Zach Ertz
The Arizona Cardinals may have the looks of a rebuilding club, but that is due in no small part to their tight end. Zach Ertz has a long history of above-average play, and still profiles as a high-end receiving threat despite a down 2022 campaign.
Injuries limited Ertz to 10 games last year, in which he recorded the second-lowest marks of his career with 406 receiving yards, along with four touchdowns. His last fully healthy season came in 2021, where he recorded 74 receptions for 763 yards and five touchdowns between the Eagles and Cardinals. The veteran has multiple seasons of over 800 receiving yards and 70 receptions to his name.
The three-time Pro Bowler’s age (32), and uncertainty surrounding the Cardinals quarterback situation amidst Kyler Murray’s recovery from a torn ACL last December serve as potential signs of regression. Despite this, his proven track record locks him into the five spot on our list.