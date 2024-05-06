Houston Texans positional breakdown: Wide Receiver
Continuing on with our series, we move to the Houston Texans Wide Receiver room. You think the Texans receivers were great last year? Well, they got even better by trading for Stefon Diggs. Diggs, Tank Dell, and Nico Collins are going to arguably be a top receiver trio in the league. But do they have the depth to make the room even better? Some would argue yes, and they may be right. Others wish they had more of a future behind their starting three, with just John Metchie and Xavier Hutchinson locked in past the 2024 season. So where do you grade this position room?
Depth chart
- Stefon Diggs
- Tank Dell
- Nico Collins
- Noah Brown
- John Metchie
- Xavier Hutchinson
- Steven Sims
- Johnny Johnson III
- Jared Wayne
- Jaxon Jank
After coming into this off-season with a need at receiver, they filled the hole with the best possible player, and that was Stefon Diggs. Guarding these pass catchers will be a tall task for opposing defenses, and if this offense can stay healthy, there won’t be very many teams that can stop them. If anyone stops this offense, it will be themselves. There are only a handful of defenses that are built to stop this kind of team, and Houston most likely won’t face them until the playoffs.
After this season, the Texans will have some work to do at receiver. Tank Dell will most likely sign an extension, plus Stefon Diggs and Noah Brown will be free agents. They’ll be able to rebuild it through the draft and likely not miss a beat, but it will be a fun storyline to watch next off-season.
The Texans are going all in for this year, and it shows with some of their additions to the offensive side of the ball in the past couple of months. They’re wise to use CJ Stroud’s rookie contract to their advantage, and it could pay off big time if they win a championship in February. However, next season could look totally different. They’re going to have to hit in the draft at some key positions to keep this momentum going. They won’t be able to spend as they’ve already done every year, but I think they know that and are accumulating as many draft picks as they can in 2025.