These 3 Texans players shouldn't play remainder of preseason
- A stud DB
- Why would a rookie WR sit out?
- The fans want to see more of this guy, but let's not get ahead of ourselves
By Ryan Heckman
It is only preseason, but seeing the Houston Texans get a win over the New England Patriots a few days ago was definitely a highlight for fans. It's good to have football back.
Houston is a franchise that's attempting to head in the right direction and boasts a ton of young players; many of whom need some in-game experience. In the Texans' 20-9 preseason victory, they saw a lot of good things from many of those young names.
A few of the younger players, though, should be given the rest of the preseason to rest and avoid injury. It might be an odd theory, when it's typically some of the veteran stars to get this treatment, but the Texans have three players who should get rest and not risk injury in the remaining preseason action.
1. Jalen Pitre, DB
The first player who doesn't need anymore preseason action is defensive back Jalen Pitre. The second-year pro played 11 total snaps against the Patriots, and that should be enough for the rest of the exhibition slate.
We know Pitre can play. We know he's going to be a star on this defense. Coming off a rookie season where he totaled a massive 147 tackles, picked off five passes, defended another eight and totaled five tackles for a loss, Pitre proved he's a well-rounded defensive back who should be around a long time.