4 Texans players who could lose snaps to rookies in 2024
By Ryan Heckman
Despite not having a first-round pick in this year's draft, the Houston Texans still came away with a strong haul.
Houston did a lot of their damage, this offseason, during free agency. Adding big names on both sides of the ball, the Texans made it clear that they mean business.
But, the 2024 draft class also looks pretty strong, and several of them could wind up stealing some playing time.
The Texans' 2024 rookie class is going to make some noise during offseason activities and camp
Which veterans should be worried about playing time, going forward?
Charlie Heck, OT
There is very little doubt about this first one. When the Texans took Notre Dame's Blake Fisher in Round 2, that all but put the nail in Charlie Heck's coffin. Fisher should come in and start right away, opposite Laremy Tunsil.
In 246 offensive snaps last year, Heck was abysmal in pass blocking. In the run game, he wasn't a whole lot better. But, the Texans had to make sure they found a new starting option at right tackle, and that's exactly what they did in drafting Fisher.
Brevin Jordan, TE
Since being drafted three years ago, Brevin Jordan's snap counts have gone down steadily from 40 percent, to 38 percent in 2022 and then to 31 percent last year. When the Texans drafted Cade Stover in the fourth round this year, that could have signaled a furthering in the trend.
In fact, Jordan would have to beat out both Stover and Teagan Quitoriano for a roster spot behind Dalton Schultz. Unless the Texans plan on keeping four tight ends, Jordan might even be an odd man out.
Dare Ogunbowale, RB
This one requires us to dig a little deeper. Dare Ogunbowale is mostly a third-down back and someone the Texans rarely need to depend on outside of special teams. Last year, he played 68 percent of special teams snaps.
In Round 6, the Texans took Jawhar Jordan out of Louisville. Jordan is undersized, but he has the tenacity to be a good pass blocker and can also catch the ball. With Joe Mixon and Dameon Pierce ahead of these two on the depth chart, it very well could be down to Ogunbowale and Jordan for the third and final running back spot, unless the Texans plan to keep four.
Still, Jordan could take away some snaps on special teams.
Desmond King, CB
The Texans could roll with Desmond King at their startingn nickel spot, but two rookies could also give him fits for that job. Either cornerback Kamari Lassiter, whom the Texans drafted in Round 2, or safety Calen Bullock, a third-round pick, could compete at this spot.
Bullock is versatile enough to play the slot, and Lassiter figures to get a shot at the job as well. King should be very worried, going forward.