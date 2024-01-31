4 moves Texans should make after bringing back Bobby Slowik for one more season
The Texans OC chose to run it back, and Houston should answer with strong offseason moves.
By Ryan Heckman
4. Add a veteran wide receiver in free agency
Lastly, Houston should add a veteran wide receiver to their offense. Robert Woods could be a cut candidate, with the Texans being able to save about $5 million in doing so. Noah Brown is a free agent, who I'm sure fans would love to see back if possible.
Tank Dell is going to be recovering from his fractured fibula for right now, which leaves Nico Collins firmly as the team's no. 1 wide receiver -- and he's proven he's every bit of a true no. 1, by the way.
If Houston can go out and sign someone like Tee Higgins, Mike Evans or Michael Pittman Jr., a move like that would elevate the play of everyone else in that room. Collins is great, but having less attention on both he and Dell going forward could open this offense even more.
Picture one of those three veterans on this offense. Defenses would have to account for someone especially like Evans or Higgins as the clear number one, which would have to leave openings for Collins and Dell to operate.
This offense could reach new heights under Slowik in Year 2 with Stroud, especially if they were to make some moves like any of these four.