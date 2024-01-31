4 moves Texans should make after bringing back Bobby Slowik for one more season
The Texans OC chose to run it back, and Houston should answer with strong offseason moves.
By Ryan Heckman
3. Draft an offensive lineman early
The Texans absolutely must invest early draft capital in an offensive lineman, whether it be a tackle or on the interior. The injuries this team suffered really made it tough on the group, overall, in 2023. Now, the team enters an offseason where they have a whopping seven offensive linemen coming off the books and entering free agency.
It would be wise for the Texans to look at drafting an interior lineman early on to help add depth behind Kenyon Green, whose second year in the league was completely wiped out with a shoulder injury. They'll also see Michael Deiter enter free agency, which would mean Juice Scruggs holds as the team's starting center. Scruggs was up and down as a second-round rookie, thus making it more imperative that Houston adds depth on the interior.
Fortunately, there are some excellent Day 2 options on the interior such as Graham Barton, Jackson Powers-Johnson and Sedrick Van Pran. One or two of those could see their names called at the back end of Round 1, so the Texans want to be careful, there.