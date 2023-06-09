Houston Texans: 5 offensive players that need to seize their moment at minicamp
Jared Wayne - Wide Receiver
I recently wrote an article about Wayne's OTA performance. He's turned a few heads and that will be huge for the Texans who are very young at the position and the Texans are looking for some guys to step up and take a leading role with this team.
We’ve all heard Tank Dell’s name as a player that has performed very well so far this offseason but the pads have yet to come on and any real hitting. I bring this up due to Dell’s smaller build but Wayne brings some size, 6’3” and weighs 210 pounds.
Wayne, like Valladay, is an undrafted rookie and the wide receiver room is very crowded, with the likes of Robert Woods, Noah Brown, Nico Collins, and John Metchie III. Many of these guys are locks to make the roster, so players like Wayne will need to shine this coming week during the mandatory minicamp practices.
So far so good for the young receiver, but he still has an uphill battle if he is going to survive the cutdown in a couple of months. He’ll also be competing with another fellow rookie wide receiver, Xavier Hutchinson, who is of a similar physical mold as Wayne.