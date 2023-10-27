Houston Texans: Nico Collins, Tank Dell & C.J Stroud are automatic Fantasy Football starters in Week 8 vs Panthers
Houston Fantasy Football Outbreak #1: QB C.J Stroud
C.J. Stroud is performing above expectations this season. He limits turnovers (1) and continues to develop. A bye week after an impressive 20-13 win against the New Orleans Saints gave the second-round pick of the 2023 NFL Draft time to reflect on the first half of the season. Houston's gunslinger ranks tenth in passing yards (1,660) and seventh in yards per completion (7.8). His resilience is the reason the Texans are second in the AFC South. A win against the Panthers will help them solidify their position in the standings.
Defeating the Panthers is achievable, especially with Stroud under center. He's dismantled some of the league's best defenses already this season. Ejiro Evero's secondary ranks 24th in pass coverage (59.2) entering Week 8. Nicol Collins and Tank Dell will have an advantage against an undisciplined group. C.J. Stroud will have a productive day - resulting in points for fantasy owners.
A Week 8 match-up against the Carolina Panthers will help fantasy football owners obtain a victory. We can expect DeMeco Ryans' unit to take advantage of a struggling team. Frank Reich's group is winless this season. They are the perfect group to start fantasy players against in the upcoming week.
All statistics courtesy of pff.com.