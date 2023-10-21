Houston Texans: Steelers & Jaguars boost C.J Stroud's Mid-Season Evaluation Grade
As the season reaches its midway point, it's the perfect time to evaluate the performance and progress of Houston Texan's quarterback, C.J. Stroud. In a season filled with high expectations and intense competition, Stroud has led the team well. The young quarterback's journey is under close watch. His development is the focal point for the team's aspirations.
How has DeMeco Ryans' rookie quarterback performed leading up to Week 7?
Houston Texans: C.J Stroud Midseason Evaluation:
Leadership Grade: A
Becoming the face of the franchise is grueling work. Especially for rookie quarterbacks. Unsuccessful seasons give struggling General Managers first dibs at incoming talent. First-round picks are exchanged for the best college athletes. Their skills do not always guarantee success. An unsuccessful campaign gave the Texans the first pick in the 2023 NFL draft. They exchanged it for Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud.
An impressive start to the season is reassuring for Texans fans. Their team is performing better than expected after years of disappointment. C.J. Stroud's poise on the field is a great sign for Houston's offense. It's helped his teammates build trust in their inexperienced peers. Relationships with his teammates helped Stroud become a leader in the locker room. They use special handshakes to celebrate successful plays. It's a step towards building better connections on the gridiron.
C.J. Stroud's arrival removed the dark cloud surrounding NRG Stadium. He welcomes challenges that come with leadership. No.7's faired well and is unphased by high expectations.