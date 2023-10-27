Houston Texans: Nico Collins, Tank Dell & C.J Stroud are automatic Fantasy Football starters in Week 8 vs Panthers
Houston Texans Fantasy Football Outbreak #2: WR Nico Collins
Tank Dell's return will create more opportunities for skill players. His speed and deep-threat ability make him a target for defensive coordinators. Defenders must keep an eye on No.3 throughout the game. If the Carolina Panthers focus too much on defending Dell, who will stop Nico Collins? He's become C.J. Stroud's favorite target throughout the season and is dangerous in the open field.
Outstanding performances against the Pittsburgh Steelers and Indianapolis Colts helped the third-year receiver become a household name. This season, Collins ranks tenth in receiving yards (547) and sixth in receiving grade. His 42 targets are the second most on the team. Collins is a vital part of Bobby Slowik's offense. He will perform well against a subpar defensive unit this week.