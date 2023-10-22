Houston Texans: Nico Collins is becoming an elite NFL Wide Receiver
By Peter Manfre
During the dog days of summer, we did an in-depth breakdown of Houston Texan's third-year wide receiver Nico Collins. We boldly claimed that he could be an elite number-one receiver this season, and he has become that.
I'm not here to toot my own horn because I'm wrong ten times more than right. But we talked about Collins this summer; it was all speculation. However, the proof was in the pudding of his own body of work.
Heading into the week seven bye for the Texans, Nico Collins ranks eighth in the NFL in receiving yards with 547 yards. He has done that on a mere 29 receptions and, more impressively, is second in the NFL with 13 plays of 20 or more yards, only behind Minnesota star Justin Jefferson. Can Collins continue this after the bye? Absolutely.
The 6'4, 215 lb receiver out of Michigan has been proving people wrong all season. Today, we want to continue our deeper dive and look at what changed that has made him a top-five receiver in many categories.