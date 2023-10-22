Houston Texans: Nico Collins is becoming an elite NFL Wide Receiver
By Peter Manfre
Houston Texans: Nico Collins is a skilled reveiver with multiple strengths
Collins had two elite traits coming into his third season in the NFL: his hands and frame. He has the exact build you want from a number-one wide receiver. A receiver who runs a 4.45, 40-yard dash and stands tall at 6 '4" while weighing 218 pounds is ideal for the modern-day NFL. His 40-yard dash is faster than DeAndre Hopkins, Mike Williams, Texans rookie Tank Dell, and All-Pro Stefon Diggs. His 34⅛ inch arms and vertical jump of 37½ inches make him an ideal deep shot and red zone threat.
That being said, how many wideouts come into the NFL with good physical traits but don't pan out? Too many. The former Michigan star is not one of them because of his most elite trait. Collins' hands set him apart from the group, but that did not pan out. As discussed this summer, his hands are up there with the best in the league.
"Nico Collins has some of the best hands in the entire NFL and has never dropped a pass in his NFL career. Of NFL wide receivers who caught nine or more contested catches last season, Nico Collins ranks number one with a 75% catch rate. That is higher than Justin Jefferson, Cooper Kupp, DK Metcalf, and Mike Evans. "- Peter Manfre, Toro Times
Collins has stayed true to his advertised abilities but has had help from his new quarterback and offensive coordinator, who have let his best traits shine on Sundays. We will look into that more in the next slide.