Houston Texans game-by-game prediction following bye week
At 3-3, the Houston Texans have a great shot at finishing the season with a winning record
By Randy Gurzi
The Houston Texans entered their bye week with a record of 3-3 and have to feel good about where they stand.
DeMeco Ryans has been earning the respect of the players and that’s leading to confidence on the field. Of course, it also helps that C.J. Stroud is performing well and has just one pick on the season (which ended up coming right back when the defense fumbled the ball on the return).
Now, they’re enjoying a week off and will head to North Carolina in Week 8. Let’s take some time to look ahead to that game and all the rest on the schedule with this game-by-game prediction for the Texans.
Week 8 at Carolina Panthers
Carolina had the No. 1 pick in the draft this past season and decided to take Bryce Young from Alabama. He hasn’t started off as hot as Stroud but is still beginning to figure things out.
However, the Texans are still the better team right now — and Stroud is further along. That leads to a win for the road team.
Prediction: Texans 24, Panthers 16
Record: 4-3
Week 9 Houston Texans vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Houston faces another NFC South opponent in Week 9 with the Tampa Bay Bucs coming to town. Baker Mayfield has played well this season and is usually pretty solid inside a dome stadium. This one gets away from the Texans.
Prediction: Bucs 27, Texans 14
Record: 4-4
Week 10 Houston Texans at Cincinnati Bengals
Next up for the Texans is the Cincinnati Bengals. Joe Burrow and his squad haven’t been nearly as dangerous this season but they still can get hot — especially Ja’Marr Chase.
Houston has a hard time containing him in this prediction and comes up just short.
Prediction: Bengals 31, Texans 27
Record: 4-5