Houston Texans: 3 reasons to believe the Texans already have a number one receiver
By Peter Manfre
The elite trait Collins already possesses
Pro football focus does a great job of paying close attention to every detail possible and grading it by a scale they have made. Their reports are typically purchased by scouts and teams for their extensive evaluations. Any statistics you see in this slide will be from viewing Nico Collins's profile on their website.
Nico Collins has some of the best hands in the entire NFL and has never dropped a pass in his NFL career. When scouting wide receivers, that's the first thing you look for. Collins can catch, and we have already discussed how he can run well and use his body. He needs to put it all together and stay healthy because when targeted, he is one of the best in the league at winning jump balls.
NFL wide receivers who caught nine or more contested catches last season, Nico Collins ranks number one with a 75% catch rate. That is higher than Justin Jefferson, Cooper Kupp, DK Metcalf, and Mike Evans. Those wideouts had more opportunities and total contested catches, but Collins was not given the same amount of opportunities. Collins was tied for the league lead with zero drops on the season, too.
Nico Collins showed in college and the pros his ability to win contested catches and be a viable red zone target. He has shown as a pro his ability for the big plays when targeted and being a reliable intermediate option in the middle. He utilizes his frame and length to box out defenders on the sidelines and in the middle of the field. It's Collins' strong hands that give him the potential to be great.
Collins is a sure-handed receiver but was plagued by injuries and poor quarterback play, which we already discussed. With the addition of C.J. Stroud in town and a clean bill of health, the argument for Collins having a breakout season become easier to make. My prediction is Collins will end the year with 85 catches for just over a thousand yards and nine touchdowns.