Texans make huge investment in C.J. Stroud's future with Nico Collins extension
By Ryan Heckman
The Houston Texans' offseason has been full of notable moves, all in order to take advantage of quarterback C.J. Stroud's talent and current rookie contract.
Whether we're talking the addition of pass rusher Danielle Hunter, acquiring running back Joe Mixon or trading for wide receiver Stefon Diggs, the Texans have made some noise over the last couple of months.
Hopefully, that noise leads to even more of a jump in 2024 from this Texans franchise. After surprising the league behind the play of Stroud's rookie campaign in 2023, Houston is now setting itself up for an even better run in 2024.
Tuesday afternoon, the Texans took another step with their investment in Stroud as they came to an agreement on a contract extension with one of his top targets last year, wide receiver Nico Collins.
Finishing the season 8th in receiving yards (1,297) while catching eight touchdowns and averaging 16.2 yards per reception, Collins full-on broke out in his third pro season. The former third-round pick out of Michigan became the go-to receiver in this Texans offense.
But, what happens next? Does Collins stay the no. 1 target, even with Diggs' arrival?
How could Nico Collins' contract extension affect Stefon Diggs beyond 2024?
Diggs was the Bills' no. 1 wide receiver last year and finished 13th in the league in receiving, yet he's still the bigger name. Many would assume he steps into the alpha role in Houston.
After all, the way he left Buffalo seemed largely in part because of his lack of targets down the stretch. Naturally, the Texans should plan for Diggs being the top dog, right?
Not so fast. After being acquired by Houston, Diggs' remaining two years of his current contract were wiped out and his deal essentially became a 1-year, $22.5 million contract. Therefore, Collins will be paid more than Diggs on an annual average, going forward. Meanwhile, Diggs is a free agent after the 2024 season.
This could be Diggs' lone season in Houston, and it all depends on how things go. Will Diggs be the no. 1 target? If he's not, will he be satisfied with taking a back seat to Collins?
Moreover, will Diggs be willing to re-sign in Houston?
These are all valid questions that vary in possible outcomes. It completely depends on the success of the Texans this coming season. There could be quite a bit riding on whether or not the Texans find themselves in the Super Bowl.