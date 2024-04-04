3 moves Texans can still make after trading for Stefon Diggs
After the shockwaves were sent, what's next?
By Ryan Heckman
The Texans should hone-in on Jeremiah Trotter in Round 3 of the draft
The Texans own pick no. 86 in the third round, and with their second selection of the draft, they should stick to the defensive side of the ball. Other than cornerback, linebacker seems to be their next-biggest position of need following free agency and the Diggs trade.
In Round 3, the Texans could find themselves in the perfect position to draft one of the best linebackers in this year's class, the son of a former NFL great, Jeremiah Trotter Jr.
With a coach like DeMeco Ryans, you can bet Trotter is going to be on the Texans' radar come Day 2. Say what you want about any knocks on Trotter might have on him (he's often criticized for being undersized and lacking length) but this kid is a player. He's just like his dad and plays with a relentless style.
Whether or not he's undersized doesn't matter. Trotter has football in his blood and he plays a style of football that has him in on every single play. The guy is everywhere. He is extremely smart and plays with top-notch technique so that he can shed blocks and take ideal angles in making plays.
Over the last two seasons, Trotter totaled 172 tackles, including 28.5 for a loss, 12.0 sacks, 10 pass breakups, four interceptions, three forced fumbles and two defensive scores.