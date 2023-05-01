Houston Texans find their new superstar weapon for Stroud in 3rd Round
The Texans were looking to add more explosiveness on the offensive side of the ball after selecting their new face of the franchise quarterback, C.J. Stroud. It was clear going into the draft they were looking for more depth and talent even with the signing of former Pro Bowl receiver Robert Woods.
In the third round, the Texans selected star receiver Nathaniel "Tank" Dell from the University of Houston. The 5'10", 155-pound receiver can do it all. He can make something happen after the catch, contested catches, and and highpoint the ball with ease. His speed is faster on film than in reality, at the combine he ran a 4.49 40 time.
In his three-year college career with the Cougars, he caught 228 passes for 3,155 yards and 32 touchdowns with an average of 13.8 yards per reception. Last season, he had a monster year, hauling in the second-most passes in college football with 109 receptions and the most receiving yards (1,398) and touchdowns (17).
His versatility doesn't stop there; he can use his speed on special teams. As a return specialist, he returned nine punts last season for 153 yards and a touchdown while returning 18 kickoffs in his career for 330 yards. This kid is going to be special and NFL.com compares him to Hollywood Brown with his quick route-running skills and agility after the catch.