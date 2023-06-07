Houston Texans: Most single-season receiving yards in Texans' history
The Houston Texans have had two receivers since their NFL berth that could and should be considered for the Hall of Fame. But only one had the single most receiving yards in Texans' history.
The Houston Texans had an embarrassment of riches at one point in their history. During the 2013 and 2014 NFL seasons, the Texans had two of the best to ever play the position, Andre Johnson and DeAndre Hopkins. The two played together for two seasons, accumulating 322 receptions, 4,355 yards, and 16 touchdowns. But only one of these Texan legends holds the record for receiving yards in a single season.
These two receivers hold the Texans' top-10 single-season receiving yards, with Hopkins holding five of those spots and Johnson holding the other five. Johnson holds the top two all-time seasons, 2008 and 2012. Maybe new rookie receiver, Tank Dell will challenge that top ten at some point in his career.
In 2012, Andre Johnson caught 112 receptions and four touchdowns, while setting the Texans' record for receiving yards with 1,598. His longest reception of the season was 60 yards and he averaged 14.3 yards per reception. He did this with Matt Schaub as the quarterback after several years with David Carr.
Johnson was voted to the Pro Bowl in that 2012 season and was a second-team All-Pro. The team had an outstanding season, posting a 12 - 4 record. They lost to the New England Patriots in the Divisional Round of the playoffs that season, but Johnson had a solid game with eight receptions and 95 yards.
Andre Johnson is highly regarded throughout the Texans' organization and fans. Co-Founder Janice McNair said this about him when it was announced he was a 2023 finalist.
""so proud of him and everything he has accomplished on and off the field. He is a shining example of a teammate, friend and father, and he's already a Hall of Famer in my book.""- Janice McNair
Johnson was the third overall pick of the Houston Texans in the 2003 NFL Draft and is one of only two members of the Houston Texans Ring of Honor. He's been a finalist for the NFL Hall of Fame but has yet to be selected, although it's only a matter of time before that happens.